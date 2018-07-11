Lungu ropes in businesses

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says ministers will now include businesspersons in their delegations whenever they go on foreign trips to explore possible public private partnerships (PPPs).Mr Lungu said Government has added a new dimension to economic diplomacy to ensure more partnerships are created.

“So, I think that it will not be ministerial trips anymore. It will be business trips of ministers accompanied by businessmen visiting to see how they can co-operate in PPPs,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/