Lungu right, ACC must step up

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is an institution mandated to fight corruption in any form in the country.

Section 6 of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act of 2012 empowers the commission to, among other duties: (a) Prevent and take necessary and effective measures for the prevention of corruption in public and private bodies, including, in particular, measures for—

(i) Examine the practices and procedures of public and private bodies in order to facilitate the discovery of

opportunities of corrupt practices and secure the revision of methods of work or procedures which in the opinion of the commission may be prone or conducive to corrupt practices;

(ii) Advise public bodies and private bodies on ways and means of preventing corrupt practices, and on changes

in methods of work or procedures of such public bodies and private bodies compatible with the effective performance of their duties, which the Commission considers necessary to reduce the likelihood of the occurrence of corrupt practices.

The Act further empowers the commission to initiate, receive and investigate complaints of alleged or suspected corrupt practices and, subject to the directions of the Director of Public Prosecutions, prosecute some offences under the Act.

This means the commission is wellequipped and legally empowered to deal with corruption anywhere in the

country and at any time regardless of who may be involved. This is why we see cases involving prominent people like politicians coming up every now and then.

By Zambian legal standards, ACC has no excuse whatsoever for failing to venture into any area where corrupt practices may be suspected.

It is common knowledge by now that procurement of goods and services is one area that is prone to corruption whether at organisational or national level.

The nature of transactions involved gives rise to potential corrupt practices.

Needless to say, even a layman can tell that areas such as procurement are considered hotspots for corruption.

In this case, we would have expected the corruption experts at ACC to prioritise such areas in the fight against the vice.

It is disappointing that it has to take the President [Edgar Lungu] to point out such corruption hotspots to the ACC.

President Lungu yesterday directed ACC to take keen interest and thoroughly scrutinise procurement of various goods and services to eliminate corruption.

President Lungu is concerned and rightly so that a number of construction works are being awarded to private companies instead of Zambia National Service (ZNS) and Zambia Army.

He feels the tendency to give expensive contracts to private companies is motivated by greed and corruption.

“Because of corruption, they insist on giving contracts to their ‘collaborators’ instead of Zambia National Service or

Zambia Army,” he said.

Certainly, the head of State is on point. It does not make logical sense to award contracts to private companies at exorbitant costs when the same can be awarded to Zambia National Service or Zambia Army at minimal costs.

What is the rationale or rather the motivating factor? One can smell greed and corruption.

What is even more shocking is that most of these private companies, despite being paid huge sums of money,

abandon projects half-done or produce shoddy works altogether.

This has been a major drawback on the well-intended agenda of Government to accelerate infrastructure development at a fastpaced rate.

Some projects have been abandoned by these questionable contractors.

This is something that Zambia Army and ZNS cannot do if awarded these contracts.

Awarding contracts to the defence forces does not only ensure accountability, it also ensures value for money. The defence forces have been known for quality and durable works.

Therefore, in whose interest is it to award contracts to private companies when defence forces can do a better job

and cheaply?

It is evident that some of these public officials shun defence forces in awarding contracts because there will be no chance for them to get any kickbacks.

Despite all these clues to potential corrupt practices, ACC must be reminded by the President to act!

Certainly, ACC needs to step up its oversight role on the fight against corruption.