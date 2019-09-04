Lungu reshuffles permanent secretaries

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has dropped Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Chanda and replaced him with Barnaby Mulenga, who served in the same capacity at the Ministry of Labour and Social Services.

And Mr Lungu will not renew contracts for two permanent secretaries, namely David Shamulenge in the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, and Emelda Chola in the Ministry of Energy.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/