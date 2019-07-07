News

Lungu rekindles memories at Mukuba

July 7, 2019
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu looks at the list of former head boys of Mukuba Secondary School during the launch of the school’s alumni in Kitwe yesterday. PICTURE: SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE

NKOMBO KACHEMBA and MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu yesterday made a memorable return to his former school, with authorities ‘blocking’ him from entering the premises until he paid some money.
Head teacher of Mukuba Secondary School Joyce Musongo and some senior teachers mounted a ‘barricade’ at the entrance of the school, which was only removed when the head of State put some money on a plate.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

