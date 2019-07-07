Lungu rekindles memories at Mukuba

NKOMBO KACHEMBA and MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu yesterday made a memorable return to his former school, with authorities ‘blocking’ him from entering the premises until he paid some money.

Head teacher of Mukuba Secondary School Joyce Musongo and some senior teachers mounted a 'barricade' at the entrance of the school, which was only removed when the head of State put some money on a plate.