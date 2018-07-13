Lungu rejects night visits

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged people wanting to go back to the Patriotic Front (PF) to do so publicly instead of seeking to re-join the ruling party in the night.The President said some people who want to rejoin the PF have been frequenting State House at night seeking a meeting with him.

"I want to make it clear that Miles Sampa [PF Lusaka mayoral candidate] was a PF member for a long time. He went astray and he is back.