Lungu ready to meet ZCTU

SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is ready to meet the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) and its stakeholders to discuss issues surrounding the National Health Insurance (NHI). Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko said although the NHI is now law, it can still be amended.

"President Lungu invited the ZCTU president to discuss issues of health insurance and I don't know if you have made any progress on that. The President said come and meet me, come we discuss," she said.