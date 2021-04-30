Lungu pushes food security agenda

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has invested over US$45 million in development of the aquaculture value chain through rolling out technologies in ponds, fish cages, and production of quality fingerlings.

President Edgar Lungu said Government successfully invested in viable aquaculture initiatives with support from African Development Bank (AfDB), Food and Agriculture Organisation and WildFish.

“The main technologies rolled out are ponds, fish cages, fish pens and production of quality fingerlings,” he said.

The President was speaking yesterday during the high-level virtual dialogue on Feeding Africa: Leadership to scale up successful innovations. – READ MORE