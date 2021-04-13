Lungu praised on agriculture

CHAMBO NG’UNI

Serenje

CHIEF Kabamba, of the Lala in Serenje district, has hailed President Edgar Lungu for placing agriculture as one of the country’s main economic drivers.

The traditional leader says Government’s commitment to improving agriculture is evidenced by the timely delivery of farm inputs in various parts of the country.

Chief Kabamba said this when Nyimba Investments Limited head of sales and marketing Willings Mulendema paid a courtesy call on him.

The chief is particularly pleased that Nyimba has so far delivered over 60 percent of the total allocation of the fertiliser for Serenje district.

Nyimba has been contracted to deliver 3,400 metric tonnes of D Compound fertiliser in Serenje, of which over 2,000 metric tonnes are already in the district.

“We are very much happy with what Government is doing. The government of President Edgar Lungu is helping farmers by ensuring that fertiliser is delivered early.

"Government is caring for its people, no farmer can complain that