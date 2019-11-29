News

Lungu pledges top-notch defence officers

November 29, 2019
1 Min Read
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu presents an award for best overall student to Major Akuzike Penyani during the combined graduation ceremony of the 22nd Command Staff Course and 45th University of Zambia Defence and Security Studies yesterday. PICTURE: MACKSON WASAMUNU

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he wants to see a defence force well-grounded in professionalism with officers that possess balanced knowledge not only in matters of defence and security, but other disciplines as well.
The President, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, said Government is determined to equip officers with abilities which will enable them to continue contributing to national development beyond their years in service.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1