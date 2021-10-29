Lungu, PF deeply sorry

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

AFTER keeping a relatively low profile since leaving office in August, former President Edgar Lungu made a public appearance at the seventh memorial anniversary of his larger-than-life predecessor Michael Sata. It was not the first time he was making an appearance, but the occasion was bound to be significant, and so were his words. And true to form, the former President apologised to Zambians for breaking their trust and expectations during the time he served as head of State. “Yes, we may have made mistakes in our line of duty, yes, we have at times come short of our people’s expectations, and yes, we have at times broken their trust, and for that, we can only render our sincere apologies,” Mr Lungu, who was accompanied by his wife Esther, said at Embassy Park yesterday. The former President, who took over as President in 2015 following the death of Mr Sata in 2014, said the Patriotic Front (PF) has done an honest self-introspection and together with other party leaders, they have reformed their minds and hearts. Despite what was a humiliating defeat in the August 12 general election where a second round was not CLICK TO READ MORE