Lungu pension already in progress

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

SOON after losing the August 12 election, former President Edgar Lungu wrote to Cabinet Office officially indicating that he had retired from active politics and Government effected payment of his benefits starting with renting a house for him.

Since his leaving State House, Government has been renting Mr Lungu a house in Ibex Hill owned by Zambia's soccer icon Stopilla Sunzu. Recently, Vice-President WK Mutale-Nalumango stirred debate when she told Parliament that Mr Lungu risked not being paid his benefits if he continued engaging in active politics in line with the Constitution. But Cabinet Office Permanent Secretary for Administration Owen Mugemezulu said in an interview yesterday that Government received Mr Lungu's letter in August stating that he had