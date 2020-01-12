Lungu orders Kanganja to end political violence

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja should adequately prepare police officers to maintain law and order and bring to an end the culture of violence among political parties ahead of the 2021 general elections, President Edgar Lungu has said.

President Lungu said the police should do everything possible to curb the gun culture and other forms of violence as the country heads for the polls next year.