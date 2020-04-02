Lungu orders 400 doctors to join fight

NANCY SIAME ,Lusaka

YESTERDAY Zambia recorded no new cases of coronavirus, but President Edgar Lungu is not taking any chances as he ordered the recruitment of 400 doctors and 3,000 paramedics to join the fight.

The President also ordered that those on the frontline of fighting the respiratory disease, whose death toll now stands at 44,200 globally, be provided with extra incentives to motivate them.

Giving an update on coronavirus yesterday, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said the recruitment process for the health staff started yesterday.

"To reinforce the fight against coronavirus, the head of State has authorised the recruitment of 400 doctors and 3,000 paramedics to support the response. This is just in the first phase of the