Lungu mulls ZNS to ‘jack up’ school leavers

STEVEN MVULA

Samfya

GOVERNMENT may consider taking school-leavers to Zambia National Service (ZNS) to acquire skills as the case was in the past.

The President said those who underwent ZNS training like he did are ‘jacked up’.

“We must find a formula of empowering school-leavers with skills training. Those of us who underwent ZNS training are jacked up. We know how to survive,” President Lungu said.

He was responding to concerns raised by headman Mark Kabota, who said most young people in villages do not have skills.