Lungu mourns Prince Philip

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is deeply saddened by the death of the Duke of Edinburg, Prince Philip, and has sent condolences to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom (UK).

“Your Majesty, it is with deep sadness that I have learnt of the passing on of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburg, on April 9, 2021.

“On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Zambia, please, accept my heartfelt sympathies on this sad occasion,” the head of State said.

This is contained in a statement by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

President Lungu said Zambians join the UK and the Commonwealth fraternity in eulogising the Duke of Edingburg, who stood as a firm support CLICK TO READ MORE