STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

IT WAS a warm ‘home-coming’ to Zambia for Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangangwa yesterday when he was conferred with a doctorate of philosophy in law alongside his counterpart Edgar Lungu by the University of Zambia (UNZA).

Mr Mnangagwa studied law at UNZA from 1973 to 1975 before being admitted to the Zambian bar in 1976.