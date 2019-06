NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed his newly-appointed Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe to bring sanity to the media fraternity by finding a lasting solution to ending the spread of fake news.

Mr Lungu is certain that Mr Chipampe's 24 years experience in the media will enable him find solutions to end the trend of spread of falsehoods.