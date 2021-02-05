Lungu, lawyers mourn Zulu

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

LATE former Minister of Justice Sebastian Zulu was patriotic and contributed immensely to the development of the legal fraternity and the country as a whole, President Edgar Lungu has said.

Mr Zulu, 84, died on Wednesday at his farm in Chongwe after an illness.

President Lungu, who is saddened by Mr Zulu’s death, has conveyed his sincere condolences to the bereaved family.

This is contained in a statement released yesterday by Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti.

"Funeral gathering is being held at his farm, Kapete area, in Chongwe. It [gathering] has been restricted to close family members in observance to COVID-19 restrictions," Dr Miti said.