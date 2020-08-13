Lungu launches K30m youth empowerment scheme

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

THE Presidential Choral and Arts Festival and the K30 million youth empowerment scheme have been launched with Government urging artistes to use the money constructively.

In a speech read for him by Vice-President Inonge Wina yesterday, President Edgar Lungu said arts play a key role in economic development.

"When you are successful, be sure to be accountable and use the funds for the intended purpose. You have been asking for such an intervention from your government.