Lungu launches $50.89m fish fund

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA

Mwinilunga

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has launched the US$50.89 million Aquaculture Seed Fund Programme under the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project (ZAEDP) in Chief Kanyama’s chiefdom in Mwinilunga district.

The project is being funded by the African Development Bank and the Zambian government.

Speaking during the launch of the project here yesterday, President Lungu said the Aquaculture Seed Fund is aimed at bridging the financing gap facing the aquaculture sub-sector.

He said Government is resolved to proactively promote aquaculture development in the country.

"We have witnessed a steady increase in fish production from 12,988 metric tonnes in the year 2012 to 38,800 metric tonnes in the year 2019," he said.