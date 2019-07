CHOMBA MUSIKA, Mkushi

THE US$200 million Improved Rural Connectivity Project (IRCP) was launched in Mkushi yesterday under which over 4,000 kilometres of feeder roads in six provinces will be rehabilitated.

The World Bank-funded project is expected to create 25,000 jobs in Central, Eastern, Luapula, Muchinga, Northern and Southern provinces.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/