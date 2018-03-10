Lungu, Khama, Mnangagwa in bridge talks

HONE SIAME and CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is today expected in Botswana for a tripartite meeting with his counterparts Seretse Khama Ian Khama of Botswana and Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe over the US$259 million Kazungula Bridge project.

The heads of state will later proceed to tour the bridge and assess progress before returning to Kasane.

This is according to a statement issued yesterday by first secretary for press at the Zambian mission in Botswana, Kasabo Kalusa.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/