Lungu, Kambwili reconciliation picture of the year

Dear editor,

THE picture of President Edgar Lungu and National Development Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili in your great paper to me is the picture of the year as it made heroes of our independence (dead or alive) smile.

The picture which came barely a week after our day of prayer, fasting and reconciliation, is a confirmation that God answers the cries of His children.

I wish to commend Mr Kambwili for putting this country above self, which is a good mark of a true patriot.

You have done Zambia proud and your action will certainly not sit well with enemies of progress.

MOUSA

Kitwe