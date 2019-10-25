Lungu, Kambwili chat

News

October 25, 2019
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu interacting with opposition politician Chishimba Kambwili (second left) at Freedom Statue in Lusaka yesterday. PICTURE: MACKSON WASAMUNU

NANCY SIAME and PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka
PRESIDENT of the deregistered National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chishimba Kambwili has advised opposition political party leaders against politicising events like Independence Day celebrations because they are meant to unite the country.
The statement is a veiled attack on United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema, who has refused to attend all national events.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

