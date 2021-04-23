Lungu invites election monitors

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

AS THE August 12 general elections draw closer, Government has invited international stakeholders and observer missions to monitor the polls as part of efforts to hold elections in a transparent and peaceful atmosphere. President Edgar Lungu said Government wants Zambia to maintain its record of being a peaceful and democratic nation before, during and after the general elections. “To this end, my government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has extended invitations to various international stakeholders to deploy election observer missions to witness this important process in the democratic path of our country,” he said. “Zambia is preparing to go to the polls on August 12, 2021. Our Parliament will dissolve on May 12, 2021 and this will mark the start of the campaign period,” he said. The head of State was speaking at State House yesterday when he CLICK TO READ MORE