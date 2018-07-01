Lungu in Chongwe clean-up exercise

JACK ZIMBA, Chongwe

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu yesterday took part in the monthly national clean-up exercise, this time in Chongwe district, where he helped to load a garbage truck.Mr Lungu arrived in Chongwe around 10:00 hours and straightaway met privately with Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo III before walking to the market, the venue for the cleaning exercise.

The President was unflinching when he got onto a smelly pile of rubbish and helped to shovel it into a truck.