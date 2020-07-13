Lungu ignores noise

JACK ZIMBA, Sioma

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he will not be distracted by what he termed “opposition noise” in his quest to take development to every part of the country.

The President said this when he addressed residents of Sioma district, Western Province, yesterday on his second day tour of duty of the region.

President Lungu said he will continue working for citizens regardless of whether they voted for him “because the Zambian people are bigger than the opposition”.

“We have work to do and we will not listen to noise,” he said.

President Lungu said the Zambian opposition opposes everything Government does, even on CLICK TO READ MORE