Lungu honours Magufuli

YANDE SYAMPEYO

Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has declared today as a day of national mourning in honour

of late Tanzanian President John Magufuli. Dr Magufuli, who died last week on Wednesday, will be buried today in his hometown

of Chato in Geita region, northwestern Tanzania. During the period of national mourning from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours, flags will fly at

half-mast and programmes of entertainment nature should be cancelled or postponed. This is according to a statement issued yesterday by

Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti. On Monday, President Lungu joined other heads of state in southern Africa in paying their last respects to Dr

Magufuli during a funeral in Dodoma. In a tribute, President Lungu described Dr Magufuli as