Lungu honours 3 women of influence

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THREE women who have dedicated their lives to enhancing food security, promoting excellence in the defence force and spearheading girl-child education are among the six people who received presidential honours on Africa Freedom Day.

Those honoured yesterday for their dedicated service to the nation are Sylva Group of Companies founder Sylvia Banda, former Ministry of Energy and Water Development permanent secretary in charge of energy Emeldah Chola and educationalist Petronella Chisanga.

Others are late former Secretary to the Cabinet Joshua Kanganja, lawyer Francis Ndhlovu and Lwito Siwale, a physician.

During an investiture ceremony at State House, President Edgar Lungu honoured the six for their distinguished and CLICK TO READ MORE