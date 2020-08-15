Lungu highlights successes as SADC organ head

STEVEN MVULA

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the region consolidated its democracy by holding elections during Zambia’s tenure as Southern African Development Community (SADC) chair of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

The head of State said Zambia managed to ensure that elections were held in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) despite many people doubting the development.

He said when he attended the SADC virtual troika organ summit yesterday that holding elections in the DRC was the first step in promoting peace in that country.

"During our tenure, several of our member states were able to successfully prove to the outside world our collective strive as a region to consolidate our democratic governance by conducting peaceful elections in five SADC member states," the head of State said.