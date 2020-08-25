Lungu has set right tone

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu yesterday warned that he will fall hard on Patriotic Front and opposition cadres if they break the law as Zambia heads to elections because Zambians and God will hold him accountable if the country becomes a failed State.

This is not only welcome but a timely message which should be heeded by all Zambians.

The Head of State must be commended for demonstrating good and firm leadership by setting the right tone against violence and lawlessness as the country heads for the 2021 general elections.

We know that there are people who perceive the election period as a time to break the law by perpetuating violence. These are people who have misguided perceptions that an election can never be peaceful.

As President Lungu rightly put it, as 2021 draws near, we do not expect people to be injured or maimed for merely supporting a particular candidate or President.

“Why should you injure yourself because of an MP or President? They accuse me of not condemning violence. I once again say stop it! Police deal with lawbreakers firmly,” President Lungu said.

Indeed every lawbreaker must face the wrath of the law because Zambia as a democracy is anchored on the rule of law.

No-one should break the law and get away with it because no-one is above the law.

President Lungu’s message is loud and clear, no-one who decides to break the law by engaging in violence will be spared regardless of political affiliation.

Whether one is PF or United Party for National Development, or indeed a member of any other political party or association, the rule of law must prevail. Those who think they can hide behind the name of the ruling party to commit felonies must think again.

As the head of State has plainly put it, those who engage in violence in the name of supporting the party are on their own, they do not have the backing of the party, neither do they have that of the law. The law will certainly meet them with the full force their atrocities deserve.

Similarly, those in opposition will not be treated with kid’s gloves. The same measure applied to anyone who breaks the law will be applied on them. The opposition should not deceive themselves to think they can commit atrocities and later on hide behind the shield of human rights and claim political victimisation.

President Lungu’s message is that the rule of law will prevail. And according to A.V Dicey, the rule of law means three things.

1. Laws are to be executed in a consistent and accurate way to uphold order and avert anarchy.

2. No person will be punished or subjected to any suffering in body or goods except if they distinctly break the law established in an ordinary manner before ordinary courts.

3. The rule of law also means that there must be equality before the law. All classes of persons must be subjected to the same ordinary law and administered by the same courts. No-one is above the law, public officers like private citizens must obey the law.

This shows that President Lungu’s message is not a mere political statement but a proclamation of the rule of law. The head of State is firmly backed by the law on the stance he has taken.

No-one will have any ground to blame him or law enforcers if caught up in conflict with the law.

Political parties in particular must take this message seriously and sensitise their cadres against breaking the law with impunity.

Political parties should take responsibility by ensuring that the warning by the President is adhered to by all.

President Lungu, as the man at the helm, has the responsibility to ensure that law and order prevails before, during and after elections. As he rightly put it, it is not in his interest or that of the country to allow law and order to break down.

Needless to say, when law and order breaks down, everybody is a loser, including perpetrators themselves. Let those with ears hear, the head of State has spoken and set the right tone against lawlessness.