Lungu has preserved Sata’s legacy – Kapyanga

KABANDA CHULU, Shiwang’andu

ZAMBIANS should vote for President Edgar Lungu in this year’s elections to avoid the risk of experimenting with the presidency with people who might reverse the economic development gains the country has attained so far.

In an interview yesterday, Patriotic Front (PF) Muchinga Province youth chairperson Francis Kapyanga said President Edgar Lungu has preserved the legacy of former President Michael Sata by delivering various development projects which the ruling party promised upon assuming power in 2011.

“We guarantee total support towards the re-election of President Lungu in this year’s elections. The head of State has gained utmost experience in governing the country that we should not discard just like that.

"We cannot experiment with the presidency, [as this can] result in reversing the gains the