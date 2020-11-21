Lungu hails Neria’s input distribution

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Mambwe

THE timely distribution of fertiliser in Eastern Province by Neria’s Investments Limited has elated President Edgar Lungu who has attributed the development to “spirited partnership”.

Neria’s Investments Limited was contracted to supply 35,095 metric tonnes of D Compound and 28,055.20 metric tonnes Urea.

Speaking on arrival at Mfuwe Airport yesterday, the President said he is pleased that most beneficiaries of the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) in Eastern Province have collected their share of farm inputs.

The head of State said early distribution of inputs to farmers should be embedded in the agricultural system to boost crop production.

President Lungu is pleased that many farmers in the region appreciate the strides made by Government and its partners in enhancing agricultural production in the country.

"That is what I'm supposed to do [distribute inputs early] and