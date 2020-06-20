Lungu guides on KCM debt repayment

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu says the debt which the mine accumulated before it was placed under liquidation will be settled once a new investor is sourced to run its operations.

KCM owes mine suppliers and contractors on the Copperbelt an estimated US$260 million.

Mr Lungu said in an interview yesterday that the mining company is currently focusing on servicing the debt it has accumulated during the post-liquidation period.

He said companies which are supplying goods critical to the operations of the mine are being paid to avoid disruption in the supply chain.

Mr Lungu said the debt accumulated before the mine was placed under liquidation will be paid when