Lungu gets closer

DOREEN NAWA

Lusaka

AS THE ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party counts down to its general conference scheduled for April 10 to 11, Members of the Central Committee have endorsed President Edgar Lungu as the preferred candidate for the August 12 elections.

But PF secretary general Davis Mwila says any member of the party is free to challenge President Lungu at the forthcoming convention at Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

He said all those interested in contesting the position of party president should submit their application letters to the party secretary general on Wednesday, April 7 or April 8, 2021 between 08:00 and 17:00 hours.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Mwila said the conference will be held virtually.

“I am pleased to announce that the Central Committee of the PF has unanimously endorsed President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as the preferred candidate for the position of party president. This is in line with the democratic principles in accordance with article 52 of the party constitution,” Mr Mwila said.

Mr Mwila said the decision