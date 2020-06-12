Lungu for free speech

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu gets aggrieved when freedoms of expression and media are breached because these liberties are constitutional.

And President Lungu says the Patriotic Front (PF) has taken stock of media violations allegedly committed by its cadres because trespassing on radio stations is old fashioned politics.

“Engaging in lawlessness only alienates the party from people. So law-breakers have to be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.

The President was speaking at State House yesterday when he met a team of Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia officials led by chairperson Hellen Mwale.