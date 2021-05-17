Lungu files today, 4 still looking for supporters

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

WITH the start of filing of presidential nominations set for today, four of the 20 candidates who paid to compete for the top job in the August 12 general elections are yet to meet the requirement to present 100 eligible voters in the 10 provinces.

President Edgar Lungu is this morning expected to be the first to present his credentials at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, of which every aspirant is also expected to present a tax clearance certificate, among other documents.

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Kryticous Nshindano told a media briefing yesterday that 20 paid the required K95,000 and K75,000 for male and female aspirants respectively.

The candidates include President Lungu, Democratic Party's Harry Kalaba, New Heritage Party (Chishala Kateka), who is the sole female candidate, and Charles Chanda of the United Progressive Party of Zambia