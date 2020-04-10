Lungu extends restriction time to stop COVID-19

YANDE SYAMPEYO

Lusaka

TO PREVENT complicacy and sustain gains achieved so far in combating COVID-19, President Edgar Lungu has extended by another two weeks the closure of three international airports, bars and nightclubs, among measures.

And 17 more coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospital with no new cases of the disease recorded for the seventh consecutive day. The head of State said the extension of the ban is meant to prevent the resurgence of cases.

President Lungu said there is clear evidence from other countries that after a period of zero cases of coronavirus, there is always a possibility of reappearance of the disease, particularly when