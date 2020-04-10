News

Lungu extends restriction time to stop COVID-19

April 10, 2020
A laboratory worker places a test tube containing a patient's sample into a box during coronavirus detection tests in the virology research labs at UZ Leuven university hospital in Leuven, Belgium, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. China has kick-started a clinical trial to speedily test a drug for the novel coronavirus infection as the nation rushes therapies for those afflicted and scours for vaccines to protect the rest. Photographer: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Bloomberg via Getty Images

YANDE SYAMPEYO
Lusaka
TO PREVENT complicacy and sustain gains achieved so far in combating COVID-19, President Edgar Lungu has extended by another two weeks the closure of three international airports, bars and nightclubs, among measures.
And 17 more coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospital with no new cases of the disease recorded for the seventh consecutive day. The head of State said the extension of the ban is meant to prevent the resurgence of cases.
President Lungu said there is clear evidence from other countries that after a period of zero cases of coronavirus, there is always a possibility of reappearance of the disease, particularly when


