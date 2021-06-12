Lungu eligible

CHOMBA MUSIKA,Lusaka

DEBATE on President Edgar Lungu's eligibility to contest this year's elections is now a closed chapter after yesterday Constitutional Court's dismissal of a consolidated petition challenging his filing of nominations on May 16. And the same court has thrown out a petition in which a lawyer and an academician asked it to prevent 16 presidential running mates from contesting the general elections on August 12. Both petitions were dismissed for lacking merit. In the lawsuit against President Lungu, petitioners were Legal Resources Foundation Limited (LRF), researcher and academician Sishuwa Sishuwa, and Chapter One Foundation Limited. LRF and others sought a declaration that President Lungu was ineligible for nomination because he had already been sworn in twice. Through lawyers Simeza Sangwa & Associates, the petitioners wanted