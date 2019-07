NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has dropped Luanshya Central Member of Parliament (MP) Stephen Chungu as Government Chief Whip and has appointed Lupososhi MP Lazarus Chungu as Northern Province Minister.

The Lupososhi legislator has replaced Brian Mundubile who has taken over from Mr Chungu as Government Chief Whip.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/