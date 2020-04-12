Lungu donates boats

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has donated two speed boats to people of Lunga district in Luapula Province in view of the floods.

And over 20,000 households have been displaced by the floods which have hit the province.

Luapula Province Minister Nixon Chilangwa has disclosed that the donation of the boats follows an assessment done by the President recently on the flood situation in the Province.

This is according to Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Television news monitored in