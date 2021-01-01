Lungu directs cleansing of Police

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed the cleansing of the Zambia Police Service by getting rid of all criminals so that the officers can operate as servants of the people.

He has also ordered Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to expedite investigations into the killing of State prosecutor Nsama Chipyoka and United Party for National Development (UPND) supporter Joseph Kaunda on Wednesday last week.

President Lungu made the directives at State House yesterday when he swore in Charity Katanga and Richard Mweene as deputy inspector generals of police for operations and administration respectively.