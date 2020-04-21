YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka
FAILURE by police officers in North-Western Province to secure gold reserves has annoyed President Edgar Lungu, who has removed Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila and re-deployed him to headquarters in Lusaka.
The President says officers in the region have not provided the much-needed security to safeguard the precious mineral.
He regrets that people have continued to extract gold illegally when it (mineral) is strategic to
Lungu demands securing of gold reserves for national development
