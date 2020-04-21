Lungu demands securing of gold reserves for national development

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

FAILURE by police officers in North-Western Province to secure gold reserves has annoyed President Edgar Lungu, who has removed Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila and re-deployed him to headquarters in Lusaka.

The President says officers in the region have not provided the much-needed security to safeguard the precious mineral.

He regrets that people have continued to extract gold illegally when it (mineral) is strategic to