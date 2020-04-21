News

Lungu demands securing of gold reserves for national development

April 21, 2020
1 Min Read
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu congratulating newly appointed Zambia’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Richard Mwanza (right), Zambia’s High Commissioner to Kenya Joyce Kasosa (second right), Luapula Province Police Commissioner Chilije Nyirenda (third right) and State House Chief Policy Analyst Pandwe Lubamba (fourth right) after the appointees took oath of office yesterday. PICTURE: ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka
FAILURE by police officers in North-Western Province to secure gold reserves has annoyed President Edgar Lungu, who has removed Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila and re-deployed him to headquarters in Lusaka.
The President says officers in the region have not provided the much-needed security to safeguard the precious mineral.
He regrets that people have continued to extract gold illegally when it (mineral) is strategic to CLICK TO READ MORE

