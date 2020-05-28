Lungu demands prudent use of diminished public funds

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed that there should be urgent tightening of controls in application and management of public resources in light of the adverse impact that COVID-19 has had on the national budget.

The head of State says the spread of coronavirus to Zambia, coupled with droughts and floods in some parts of the country, has negatively impacted smooth implementation of the 2020 national budget.

He was speaking at State House yesterday when he swore in Chibwe Mulonda as controller of internal audit at the Ministry of Finance, and Clare Mazimba as Deputy Auditor General in charge of corporate services.

“It is at this critical time that you should upscale your dedication to duty by ensuring prudent utilisation of the meagre government resources and strict compliance to public finance management guidelines, of which auditing plays a significant role CLICK TO READ MORE