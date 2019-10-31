News

Lungu demands improved road safety

October 31, 2019
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu (centre) with Paramount Chief Gawa Undi (second right) and Paramount Chief Mpezeni (third left) during the commissioning of a rehabilitated section of Great East Road in Chipata yesterday. PICTURE: DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

DARLINGTON MWENDBAI and ESTHER MSETEKA, Chipata
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed Minister of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya to ensure that public transport vehicles without seat belts are removed from roads to safeguard passengers’ lives.
The President has also directed the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to enforce a law to punish motorists who carry passengers on top of trucks.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

