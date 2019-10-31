Lungu demands improved road safety

DARLINGTON MWENDBAI and ESTHER MSETEKA, Chipata

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed Minister of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya to ensure that public transport vehicles without seat belts are removed from roads to safeguard passengers’ lives.

The President has also directed the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to enforce a law to punish motorists who carry passengers on top of trucks.