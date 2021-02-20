Lungu demands eviction of illegal tenants at UNZA

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

IT IS criminal for former University of Zambia (UNZA) students to continue occupying hostels at the institution when deserving learners do not have accommodation, President Edgar Lungu said yesterday.

The head of State directed UNZA management to conduct an inventory of people residing in campus accommodation and establish whether they are all students or not.

He further ordered the administration to investigate if all the money paid by students for accommodation reaches the university’s bank accounts.

“I have been made to make this call because I have received disturbing reports that while genuine students, especially first-years, are grappling with accommodation, many of them living in private homes, there are some former students still occupying university accommodation,” President Lungu said.

He was speaking when he commissioned the K27 million newly-constructed teaching and learning complex funded through UNZA’s internally generated resources. CLICK