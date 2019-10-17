News

Lungu demands answers on idle solar milling plants

FROM right: President Edgar Lungu, Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo, Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa and North-Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu after the regional cluster on economic diversification and job creation meeting at State House in Lusaka yesterday. PICTURE: SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed provincial ministers to explain why some solar milling plants have become white elephants when they are supposed to be used to cushion high mealie-meal prices in the country.
The head of State is irked that some solar milling plants have become white elephants despite efforts by the Zambia Cooperatives Federation (ZCF) to install them in many parts of the country.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

