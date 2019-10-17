Lungu demands answers on idle solar milling plants

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed provincial ministers to explain why some solar milling plants have become white elephants when they are supposed to be used to cushion high mealie-meal prices in the country.

The head of State is irked that some solar milling plants have become white elephants despite efforts by the Zambia Cooperatives Federation (ZCF) to install them in many parts of the country.