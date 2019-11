STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE Ministry of Higher Education has been directed to find ways of lowering the cost of university education following the increase in fees by the University of Zambia (UNZA) from K18,000 to K37,000 per year between 2017 and 2018.

President Edgar Lungu says the high fees charged by universities disadvantage poor people who cannot afford to pay.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/