Lungu courts flood experts for support

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has appealed to international partners to help Government address the negative effects of floods which have left some families homeless.

The head of State said in as much as rain has benefits especially on agriculture and hydro-power generation, it also has a negative effect on property and crops.

The President said this yesterday when Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Ryuta Mizuuchi called on him at State House