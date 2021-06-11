Lungu champions peace,development for all

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lundazi

THE Patriotic Front (PF) will not destroy Zambia by championing regionalism and other vices because the governing party believes in peace and oneness. However, President Edgar Lungu says the desire for peace should not end with the PF but other political parties should also take it upon themselves to promote harmony in the country.The head of State also wants chiefs to supplement efforts of stakeholders by advocating peace among their subjects ahead of the general elections on August 12 this year.He was speaking yesterday when he met Senior Chief Mwase and chiefs Mphamba and Kapichila in Lundazi.The President thanked the traditional leaders for their contribution to promoting unity in the country as it is a critical catalyst for peaceful elections.“I want to assure you that we will not end at putting up the bridge (Lundazi), we will come back to complete the bus station and market.“You should commend us where we have done well as opposed to saying we have done nothing,” he said.Chief Kapichila, who spoke on behalf of others, said traditional leaders in Lundazi will continue to foster peace before, during and after the general elections.“This (fostering peace) starts with us (chiefs),” he said.Chief Kapichila thanked President Lungu’s administration for starting to rebuild the Lundazi Bridge and the timely delivery of inputs under the Farmer Input Support Programme.“We also thank you for the bicycles given to headmen and

vehicles given to chiefs. They have eased our mobility,” he said.The traditional leader also commended Government for CLICK TO READ MORE